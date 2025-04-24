Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ProFrac were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProFrac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ProFrac by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Price Performance

ProFrac stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ProFrac from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProFrac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProFrac

In other news, major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 338,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $2,347,579.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,316,534 shares in the company, valued at $9,123,580.62. The trade was a 34.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ProFrac Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

