Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $159,000 Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 60,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 296.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 138,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cricut by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cricut

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $27,735.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,059,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,311,477.25. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $1,273,156. 18.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Cricut Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $926.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of -0.02.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $209.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

