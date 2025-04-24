Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $161,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Newell Brands Trading Up 4.7 %

NWL opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.85%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.