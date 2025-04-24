Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $214,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 124.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,832,000 after buying an additional 8,144,856 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in News by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 254,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 107,433 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 148.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.24. News Co. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $30.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on News in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

