Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 729.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPH opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

