UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,999 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

