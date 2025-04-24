Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.58) per share and revenue of $145.98 million for the quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.23 million. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $60.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RARE shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,227.60. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $40,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,156.50. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,268. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

