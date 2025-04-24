UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Earns Hold Rating from HSBC

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $490.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.67.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $428.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $417.12 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $506.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Balefire LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 62,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.