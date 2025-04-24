Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Unitil were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Unitil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Price Performance

UTL opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $955.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Separately, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

