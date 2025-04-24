Upbound Group (UPBD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.400 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect Upbound Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Upbound Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Upbound Group has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

In other Upbound Group news, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $296,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,831.04. This trade represents a 7.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $33,693.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,791.86. The trade was a 1.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

