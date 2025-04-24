Utz Brands (UTZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Utz Brands to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $345.44 million for the quarter. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Utz Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands Stock Performance

UTZ stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UTZ

Insider Activity

In other Utz Brands news, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $6,646,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard A. Friedman bought 3,525 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,722.64. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.