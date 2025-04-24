Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vale by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557,888 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vale by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,349,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298,912 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Vale by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,754,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,475 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,965,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Vale by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,721,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,228 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:VALE opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.3758 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

View Our Latest Report on Vale

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.