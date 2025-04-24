Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,967 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 495,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. The trade was a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

