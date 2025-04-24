Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 808.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,151,000 after purchasing an additional 486,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,613,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,263,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,683,000 after acquiring an additional 412,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 159,905 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $44,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,561.11. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,743.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,425. This trade represents a 31.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.82 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

