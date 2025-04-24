Viawealth LLC Sells 2,626 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Viawealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.8% of Viawealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.01.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

