Vir Biotechnology (VIR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.83) per share and revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. On average, analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $818.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $474,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,554.75. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $67,389.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,264.40. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $663,525 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.57.

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

