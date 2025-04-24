VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of VOXX International worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Saturday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VOXX International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $7.50 on Thursday. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $8.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $168.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

VOXX International Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

