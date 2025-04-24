Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $59,676,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,894,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,353,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,570,000 after buying an additional 140,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 559,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,316,000 after acquiring an additional 92,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

WK stock opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.91. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $88,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,250.80. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $352,737.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,509 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,791.48. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,129 shares of company stock worth $1,807,333. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

