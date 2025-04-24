XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in XPEL were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LHM Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 397,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $717.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $107.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

