Zacks Research Estimates Workday’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Workday in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Workday’s Q4 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $224.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.76. Workday has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,272 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,735,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,223 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,522. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

