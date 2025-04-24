Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 111.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZETA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

Zeta Global Stock Up 6.8 %

ZETA stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

