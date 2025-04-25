10,408 Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xencor by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 179,526 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Xencor in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

