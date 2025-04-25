11,309 Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

NYSE CODI opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CODI. B. Riley upgraded Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Compass Diversified

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

