113,264 Shares in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.25% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUMG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,979,000 after acquiring an additional 55,771 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 10.9 %
Shares of NUMG opened at $42.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.16.
About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
