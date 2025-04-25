113,264 Shares in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.25% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUMG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,979,000 after acquiring an additional 55,771 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NUMG opened at $42.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.16.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.