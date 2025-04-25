123,074 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 123,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Sonoco Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,128,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,638,000 after acquiring an additional 120,843 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,358,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,338,000 after buying an additional 155,893 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,345,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,706,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,984,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,129,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,181,000 after acquiring an additional 437,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $46.42 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 128.48%.

In other news, Director John R. Haley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,772.08. This represents a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,237,026.50. This trade represents a 4.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

