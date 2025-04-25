202,903 Shares in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 15.61% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 370.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 48,382 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $315,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FDNI opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

