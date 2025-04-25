225,666 Shares in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 225,666 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $809,973.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,419,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,806,128.22. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

