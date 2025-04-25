308,328 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 308,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTBD. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTBD opened at $19.68 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $20.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0997 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

