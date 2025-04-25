35,551 Shares in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.68. Myomo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kirk acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,665. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Micah Mitchell sold 48,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,351.52. This trade represents a 25.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Myomo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Myomo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Myomo from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

