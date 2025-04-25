4,295 Shares in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FB Financial by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 196,172 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $291,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,146.22. The trade was a 13.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,931,841 shares in the company, valued at $530,303,606.91. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,200 shares of company stock worth $701,468. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FBK opened at $42.29 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

