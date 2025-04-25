57,664 Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,664 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of BOK Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $6,281,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $85.08 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.43. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $500.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

