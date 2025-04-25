612,046 Shares in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 612,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 105,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

BHK opened at $10.31 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

