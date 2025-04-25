6,646 Shares in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Trustmark by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Trustmark by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $40.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $231.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

