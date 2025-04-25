8,118 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Guardant Health Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ GH opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.45. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. The company had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

