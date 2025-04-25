8,118 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
Guardant Health Trading Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ GH opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.45. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. The company had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guardant Health Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guardant Health
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.