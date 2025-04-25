AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $210.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

ABBV stock opened at $180.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.28. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 273.33%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $6,070,159.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.5% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 34,678.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

