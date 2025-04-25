Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

NYSE:ANF opened at $73.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.21. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

