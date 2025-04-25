Able Wealth Management LLC Has $954,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Able Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.13.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $387.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

