Absolute Capital Management LLC Buys 6,632 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 122.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 132,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,709,916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $498,204,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 665,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $89,407,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $106.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.01.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

