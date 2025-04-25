Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 36,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 49,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.
Adaptive High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.66.
About Adaptive High Income ETF
The Adaptive High Income ETF (AHHX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed global portfolio of income-producing securities including fixed income, MLPs and REITS. The fund uses a market trend analysis to initiate periods of hedging.
