Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.60 and traded as low as $12.94. Adecco Group shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 41,884 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AHEXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Adecco Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Featured Stories

