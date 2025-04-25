Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $126.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $132.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at $451,760.04. This trade represents a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,333.42. This represents a 49.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 403,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

