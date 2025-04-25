AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stake Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,888 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 319.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 32,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

ASIX stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $570.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.64. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $329.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.15 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $150,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,179,381.05. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,713.12. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded AdvanSix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

