Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.15. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 8,839 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
