AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $4.78. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 249,163 shares trading hands.

AIkido Pharma Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

