Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 31,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $19.52 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $574.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 2.48.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

