Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.40 and traded as high as $11.20. Amarin shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 77,915 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amarin from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Amarin Trading Up 7.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $229.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,481,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,956 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 58,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 838,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

