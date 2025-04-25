Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,494,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

