Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.48 and traded as low as $17.27. Ames National shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 7,767 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $154.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.46.
Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ames National by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ames National by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Ames National by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ames National by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ames National in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
