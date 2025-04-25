Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,329 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.09% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,461,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,112,000 after buying an additional 4,497,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,033,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 966,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 486,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,258,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,619,000 after purchasing an additional 458,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,371,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after buying an additional 398,942 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $7.20 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

