Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.06 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,403,091 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.97 million, a PE ratio of -49.93 and a beta of -0.03.
Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.
